In a heartfelt address to his fellow Members of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has expressed deep gratitude upon assuming the esteemed role of Majority Leader, a position he once deemed unattainable.

“I never imagined this day would come,” Afenyo-Markin said in Parliament on Friday, February 23.

In a moment of vulnerability, he shared the narrative of his life’s trials, particularly in Winneba, where his political odyssey commenced.

Afenyo-Markin recounted how he almost gave up his parliamentary dream in 2004 because people said he was too young.

However, the trajectory toward political triumph took an inspiring turn in 2012 when Afenyo-Markin emerged victorious in the parliamentary election to represent the people of Effutu in Parliament.

His unwavering resilience and dedication to public service ultimately surmounted the obstacles that once obstructed his political aspirations.

Moving forward, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said he will champion unity among the Minority and Majority in Parliament.

“Honourable Minority Leader, let me assure you that we are going to have a time of bipartisanship. I want to assure you of my commitment…we are going to work together because the happiness and the unity of this house shall materially depend on me and I cannot afford to allow rancour to prevail,” he stated.

