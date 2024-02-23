The National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unanimously confirmed the names comprising the new leadership in the Majority in Parliament.

This confirmation came after an emergency meeting held in Accra on Friday, February 23, 2024.

The National Organiser of the NPP defended the decision to reconstitute the majority.

Henry Nana Boakye insisted that the outgoing Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, voluntarily resigned to take up a critical role as the Chairman of the party’s elections manifesto committee.

“No, he was not ousted. You notice that he voluntarily stepped down from his position. Now he is taking another important position. Now he is the Chairman of NPP’s manifesto committee. And again, he will still be the minister in charge of parliamentary affairs. So, for us, that is okay. It’s a new mandate. I mean, change is good. We have consensus building on this particular matter and he’s still there,” he told JoyNews.

This comes on the back of assertions by members of the Minority that the former Majority Leader was kicked out by NPP leadership.

