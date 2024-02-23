Celebration of life: SAMPSON OCANSEY a.k.a UNCLE SAM, CEO OF DE ICON EVENTS CENTER

The Ocansey and its allied families, the Noah family, the Kotey family, Nene Owulaku Kubi (Stella Hotel), Nii Armah Agbo, Apostle Emmanuel Agbotse, Nana Kwaku Otopa Atiemo (Kyidohene, Sakyikrom), Kofi Dankwa Osei, Slyvester Adjei Tetteh, Mrs Ophelia Nelson, Canada, Amanotey Amartey (USA) and the Action Chapel International, with deep sorrow announce the home call of SAMPSON OCANSEY a.k.a UNCLE SAM, CEO OF DE ICON EVENTS CENTER.

AGED: 66 YEARS

THE FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

THERE WILL BE NO WAKE KEEPING

PRE – BURIAL GATHERING: Thursday, 29th February 2024, from 6:30pm – 8:30 pm at De Icon Events Centre, East Legon.

FILING PAST: The body will be laid in State at Action Chapel International, Spintex Road on Saturday, 2nd March 2024 at 8:00 am.

BURIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 2nd March 2024 at 8.00 am at Action Chapel International,

Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road, Accra.

THANKS GIVING SERVICE: Sunday, 3rd March 2024 at Action Chapel International, Faith

Cathedral, Haatso.

INTERMENT: Private Burial

FINAL FUNERAL RITES: Follows immediately after Interment: Saturday, 2nd March 2024 at Action Chapel International, Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road, Accra.

RECEPTION IS AT DE ICON EVENTS CENTRE IMMEDIATELY AFTER THANKSGIVING SERVICE.

WIDOW: BISHOP MRS. ABIGAIL OCANSEY

ATTIRE: Black with White on Saturday and White with Black on Sunday

ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED.

