After resigning as the Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu refused to take his seat on the right side of the Speaker of Parliament.

Rather, he decided to sit behind the new leadership led by Effutu Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin.

Joy News’ parliamentary correspondent, Kwaku Asante who reported this development said some Members of Parliament including Deputy Majority Whip Habib Iddrisu approached and asked him to take his original seat, but he declined.

Rather, he occupied K.T Hammond’s seat.

The news of his resignation emerged on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, following a meeting convened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Watch video below

