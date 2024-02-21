Adomonline.com can confirm that the speculated shift in leadership within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary caucus is set to take place.

Insiders from the parliamentary circle have revealed that the Majority caucus convened a meeting on Wednesday morning, signalling the imminent change.

Additionally, it has been disclosed that the current Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, will assume a new role as a Minister of State at the Office of the President.

In anticipation of this transition, the entire Majority Caucus is scheduled to convene with President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and Flagbearer Dr. Mahamud Bawumia on Wednesday at 6:00 pm.

Following this crucial meeting, an official statement is expected from the Presidency to formally announce Mr. Mensah-Bonsu’s new appointment and any other pertinent adjustments.