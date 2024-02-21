Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has voluntarily resigned from his role with immediate effect.

This decision was announced at a crucial meeting of the majority caucus on Wednesday evening with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The meeting was on the back of rife reports about an upcoming reshuffle in the Majority leadership in parliament.

The reports suggested the Suame Member of Parliament (MP) will be succeeded by his Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Efuttu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Kyei Mensah-Bonsu’s decision marks a pivotal moment in parliament.

It opens up the way for the party and caucus to formalize the leadership changes that were being contemplated.

This move is seen as an effort to restore harmony and direction within the NPP’s parliamentary faction.

