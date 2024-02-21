The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has clarified that the Majority caucus in Parliament cannot elect leaders without the involvement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, political parties play a crucial role in guiding and influencing the selection of leaders within the Majority.

The Speaker of Parliament was reacting to concerns raised by the Majority about interference in the appointment of new leaders by the NPP.

The Majority leadership has served notice it will oppose any attempt by the party to reshuffle the current leadership.

But Speaker of Parliament vehemently disagreed with their position.

“You cannot be talking about appointing or designating your leaders without the party leading the process. I don’t understand that, it’s the same definition here” Mr. Bagbin said on the floor of the House.

The Speaker charged MPs who disagreed with him to proceed to the courts to challenge his opinion.

“Anybody that disagrees with that, you have your front to proceed to the proper venue to contest my opinion. You come on the ticket of the party, and to appoint your leader, the party must lead the process. If you disagree with me, you proceed to the courts to get it changed. But as of now, this is binding on all of you. I don’t know how you can do that without the party or parties.”

