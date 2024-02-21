A Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng, has revealed that some key members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) want the party to lose the 2024 elections.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Dr. Boateng stated that there is an attempt by President Akufo-Addo to maintain control over the party even after leaving office.

Based on this backdrop, he said some NPP leading members have resolved to cause the party’s defeat in the December general elections stop President Akufo-Addo’s influence.

“Some key members, on the quiet, are praying and hoping for defeat in the 2024 elections,” he claimed.

