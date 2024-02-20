A 36-year-old man identified as Nii has been accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Former Assemblyman for Papaasi electoral area, Baba Solomon who confirmed the incident to Adom News said the incident occurred on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The suspect reportedly attacked the victim, Patricia Afua on her way to church at Sehwi Yerepemso in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

According to reports, the suspect who had been in town for two weeks, ambushed the victim and allegedly stabbed her multiple times, resulting in her untimely demise.

Residents who witnessed the attack apprehended Nii and handed him over to police at Sehwi Adjofua.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at Sehwi Juaboso government hospital morgue pending autopsy.

