A political analyst, Dr. Bernard Tutu Boahen, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is fortunate to have former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo leading his campaign advisory committee.

According to him, for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to have two Presidents on his team means he will get the needed results.

“Dr. Bawumia has been fortunate. He has two Presidents on his campaign team. These are people who have led campaigns and have achieved results. For Nana Addo, he has contested and failed so many times, so he knows what goes into winning and losing. He has also been the General Secretary of the party for many years, so to have these people around you means it is fortunate,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday.

His was reacting to the campaign team named by the NPP flagbearer ahead of the December general elections.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo will lead the Campaign Advisory Committee, alongside other notable members such as Freddie Worsemao Blay, Elizabeth Ohene, Rev. Joyce Aryee, and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

The political analyst is convinced given the experiences of the Campaign Advisory Committee members, he will not be surprised if the party retains power.

“Blending all these experiences and that of Dr. Bawumia, and listening to their counsel, I will not be surprised by the outcome of the 2024 elections,” he stated.

