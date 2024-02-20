Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has formed his official campaign team for the 2024 general elections, which has him as the head of the National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC).

The team has been formed strategically with a blend of experienced and youthful members of the party.

It is also has a balanced representation of all religions, tribes and persons living with disabilities.

The National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC) will also have the yet-to be-named running mate as Vice Chair and it will oversee all other committees within the campaign.

The campaign has an advisory committee, which includes former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Akufo Addo, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Dr. Sussana Alo, Freddy Blay, Ms. Elizabeth Ohene, and Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

The flagbearer also included Senior campaign aides that will follow him in all his campaign activities across the country.

Those who made the list include two former General Secretaries Kwabena Agyei Agyepong and John Boadu, with Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, Kofi Dzamesi, Dr. Suzanna Alo, Salifu Said, Sammy Awuku, Kwasi Nyame Baafi, Nii Adjei Sowah.

The Chairman and Strategist of the campaign will be former Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, with Fred Oware and Nana Akomea as his Vice Chair.

Former MP for Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah also made the list as the campaign manager.

Outgoing MP for Akuapim South, OB Amoah is the deputy campaign manager in charge of Parliamentary elections, together with Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe Darko who is the deputy campaign manager in charge of research and administration and Dr. Ibrahim Anyars as the deputy campaign manager for presidential elections.

General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua will manage the operational wing of the campaign, with National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye serving as his deputy.

The operations committee will also include the various wings within the party, as well as persons living with disabilities.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye will lead the Communications bureau of the campaign, and he has Yaw Adomako Baafi, Akbar Yusif Rohullah Komeini and Krobea Kwabena Asante (in change of social media) as his deputies.

Other campaign members include: Peter Mac Manu (Director of Electoral Affairs), Joseph Cudjoe (Identifiable Groups) Mavis Hawa Koomson (in charge of the Coastal Belt), Nana Ayew Afriyie (in charge of Middle belt), Dominic Nitiwul (in charge of Northern Belt), Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah (Director of Research), Dr. Alolo Mutaka (Director of Finance), and Ambassador Edward Boateng (In charge of International relations).

