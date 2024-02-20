The Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has unveiled his campaign team as he pursues his presidential aspirations.

It’s reported that extensive consultations have taken place to ensure the team’s composition is robust and effective.

The NPP has announced the members of the campaign team of the party’s 2024 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the December 7 polls.

Speaking to the media on Monday, February 19, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the team consists of credible individuals who will aid the flagbearer in capturing political power in the general election.

Listing the names of individuals, he said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the Chairman of the Campaign Coordinating Committee, and the vice chair of the campaign team will be the yet-to-be named running mate of the party.

In an interview on Peace FM, Nana Ofori Owusu, National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), expressed optimism about the team’s composition.

He believes they are capable of advancing Dr. Bawumia’s vision, despite expressing a hope that they do not win.

Extending a warm message to the team, he said; “We wish them the best of luck, even though I hope they don’t win.”

