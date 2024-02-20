A Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has addressed concerns about the role of the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, within the campaign structure ahead of the 2024 election.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, February 11, Mr Mohammed clarified that Mr Ntim has not been sidelined but rather has a significant role to play.

On Monday, the NPP unveiled the campaign team that would help the party ‘Break the Eight’, however, the 40 names listed did not include that of the party’s national chairman which generated conversations about whether he was being sidelined.

But addressing this concern, Mr Mohammed highlighted that Stephen Ntim is an integral part of the campaign coordinating committee, which is chaired the 2024 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He noted that the committee also includes key figures such as the General Secretary and all 16 regional chairpersons.

According to Mr Mohammed, the national chairman’s role within this committee is substantial, emphasising the importance of his contributions to the overall campaign effort.

“The National Chairman’s work is very huge and where he could be put and accorded respect is to be part of the national campaign coordinating committee.

“So, the chairman has been included in the structure of the campaign team,”he told host, Evans Mensah on Monday.

The Deputy General Secretary further referred to a statement issued by the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, where it was explicitly stated that the national campaign coordinating committee would oversee the work of all other committees.

Mr Mohammed further emphasised that this decision was thoroughly discussed at the national executive committee and subsequently approved by the national council of the party.

