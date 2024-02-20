The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has dismissed a petition seeking destoolment of Ankobeahene of Begoro Barfuor Owiredu Agyarko Minta II.

This follows the chief’s summons on Monday for endorsing John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), during his tour of the Eastern Region.

The petitioners were requesting various actions including destoolment, nullification of the alleged endorsement, a public retraction of the comments, and an apology to the people of Begoro.

They were also seeking customary sanctions if the chief is found guilty.

Some suspected the summoning might be related to an underlying chieftaincy dispute, the NDC in the region is urging the Council to be fair in their judgement.

After hours of a closed-door meeting, the Traditional Council is said to have cautioned the chief of such acts that may be deemed as partisan and called off the case against him.

Nana Minta’s lawyer addressing the media after the meeting.

“We all know what had transpired, we came before Nananom for the matter to be heard. The chiefs upon consultation decided to step in and bring the matter to an end.

‘They called the parties into chambers and gave them advice. The bottom line is that the case has come to an end, it won’t be called again,” he said.