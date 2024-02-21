The inclusion of President Akufo-Addo and former president John Kufuor on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign team is a sign of unity among the rank and file of the party.

According to Professor Kobby Mensah, a Political Analyst, their omission from the team would have conveyed the wrong message to the NPP’s followers and opponents, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), about the Party’s current disarray.

Speaking in a radio interview monitored by the Ghana News Agency, the Political Analyst claimed that the Campaign Team would use the experiences of the two Statesmen to propel them to victory in the elections.

“Of the old and the new, and you see that they have positions for former President Kufuor and other Statesmen in the campaign hierarchy and superstructure.

“That is demonstrating a certain united front. Not mentioning the names of other people could send a signal of disunity, so they had to mention them as campaign advisors to serve as the superstructure. For me,” he said.

Prof Mensah said the campaign would “draw on the party’s strength and the strength of the proposed policies much more than the personality of the candidate,” he said.

The NPP, Monday, February 19, announced a 30-member campaign team for the upcoming December elections.

The Team comprised prominent figures within the party including former President John Agyekum Kufuor and current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former National Chairman, Freddie Blay, and former Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu.

The Team aims to mobilise support across the country and strategise effectively towards winning the 2024 Election, credible sources told the media after a crunch meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Party in Accra, on Monday.

The members of the Party’s Council of Elders, including Elizabeth Ohene, Rev. Joyce Aryee, and Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff are also members of the Campaign Team.

The chairman of the campaign team is Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament for Okere and former Local Government and Rural Development Minister, supported by deputies; Fred Oware and Nana Akomea.

The list included the flagbearer of the Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who will serve as the chairperson of the campaign committee.

Prof Mensah acknowledged the depth of the Campaign Team but explained that it would not cause any upset to the opposition NDC.

“… I am not sure it will send them (NDC) shivers, but of course, this is a very powerful team. If you look at Dan Botwe for example, he had been part and parcel of Kufuor’s successes in the 2000 and 2004 elections. If you look at Mac Manu, a consummate expert in the field of campaign and election matters,” he said.

