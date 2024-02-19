Three armed robbers who attacked a vehicle belonging to Accurate Giant Company on 26th November, 2022 in Tewobabi, Adansi Asokwa district of Ashanti, and stole an amount of 40,500 GHC have been jailed for a total of 60 years.

The suspects are as Emmanuel Blay, 28, Ibrahim Adams, 26, and Stephen Sarpong, 23.

Two others, Martin Asante, 26, and Rocky Nyamedi, 29, who are on remand, will appear in court on 4th March, 2024 for their sentences.

According to the prosecution, the first three who were arrested mentioned Rocky Nyamedi, a staff of the company, as the mastermind behind the robbery.

It said the police traced Rocky Nyamedi and arrested him at Esereso, while Martin Asante was arrested in Bibiani.

