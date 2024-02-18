A yet-to-be-identified young man has been found dead at Krofrom in the Ashanti region.

The lifeless body which has sparked fear among residents was discovered in the early hours of Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The cause of death is not known.

However, some residents are speculating that the man may have been murdered by unknown assailants.

Some also said they suspected he was lynched in a botched robbery operation and the body dumped in the vicinity.

Accra-based Citi News reports the police have taken custody of the body and have commenced investigation into the incident.

