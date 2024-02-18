In the wake of recent reports suggesting a surge in tidal waves wreaking havoc in the Keta municipality of the Volta Region, Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has said the reports are inaccurate.

Rumours had circulated suggesting that Keta was facing a significant surge in tidal waves, leading to devastating consequences for the coastal community.

Such reports had sparked fear and anxiety among residents, prompting local authorities to respond to the matter swiftly.

The MCE, Emmanuel Gemegah addressed the concerns head-on, asserting that even though there was minimal tidal wave activity along a part of the Abutiakope beach, aside from a couple of unauthorised structures in the buffer zone area, no other properties, human lives or livelihoods were destroyed, as at Sunday 18th February, 2024.

“Kedzikope, especially has no issues at all. Homes along the Abutiakope and Kedzikope stretch are dry and fisher folks are going about their normal activities”,he added.

Gemegah attributed the rumours to misinformation and urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading false news that could cause unnecessary panic.

He reassured residents that the municipal authorities were vigilant and well-prepared to handle any potential natural disasters, including tidal waves.

He highlighted the measures in place to mitigate the impact of such events and assured the public of the municipality’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 18, 2024, Mr Gemegah emphasised the importance of responsible reporting, urging media outlets and individuals to verify information before disseminating the same to the public.

He stressed that spreading false news not only incited fear and panic but also undermined the efforts of local authorities to maintain peace and stability within the community.

The swift response from the Keta Municipal Assembly to dispel the rumours of a tidal wave surge demonstrates the commitment of the authorities to transparency and effective communication with the public.

The municipal assembly is working with the Ghana Hydrological Authority through the Ministry of Works and Housing to build resilience at the municipality’s beaches and mitigate the effects of coastal erosion.

