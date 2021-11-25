The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, has replied critics who were displeased with how the institution handled the Keta tidal wave.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh, speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, revealed that the institution was the first to respond to the occurrence at Keta ahead of the former President John Dramani Mahama’s relief items to help the citizens.

“Anyone who said NADMO didn’t attend to the incident first is lying. When the incident happened, immediately after an hour the zonal coordinators of NADMO around Keta immediately attended to the incident. It’s on record that NADMO attended the areas which were affected by the incident with relief items before the former President’s aid arrived at the incident,” he responded swiftly.

“It’s a lie if someone said I have failed. For 24 hours, NADMO was aiding people who were affected by the incident. We sent relief items to Keta twice. After 24 hours, we sent the first relief items, and the second one followed later,” he said.

Some Ghanaians have lambasted the institution for its reaction to emergency disasters with regards to the Keta incident.

But Mr Agyemang-Prempeh has called the bluff of those people.

READ ALSO: