A photo used by the Majority Caucus in Parliament on the issue of tidal waves, which has devasted communities in the Volta Region, nearly started a fight between the two sides at a press conference on Friday.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, showed a photo to the press, but former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson Dafiamekpor started heckling him.

According to them, his claim that the picture was not captured at Keta coastal area was untrue.

The clash occurred towards the end of the presser when the Bole Member of Parliament (MP) came to snatch the image away from the Effutu MP’s hand and handed it over to Mr Dafeamekpor.

Nhyeaso MP, Stephen Amoah, then followed up to retrieve the image from Mr Dafeamekpor. This led to a brawl.

Mr Afenyo-Markin was then seen asking Mr Dafeamekpor to hand over the image.

The image was handed over to him, and he left.

Watch video below: