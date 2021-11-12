Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has rendered an apology to Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin over a clash that ensued between them in Parliament on Friday.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Friday, the South Dayi MP said it was necessary to apologise for the incident as Mr Afenyo-Markin is the Deputy Majority Leader in the House.

“He is my leader in Parliament. Even if he said anything and I thought that it was not correct, I needed not to exchange words with him. On that note, I apologise to him,” Mr Dafeamekpor told host Ernest Manu.

That notwithstanding, the lawmaker criticised Nhyiaeso MP, Stephen Amoah for his approach to the situation, describing it as irregular.

“The manner in which the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, attacked me and Emmanuel Kofi Buah is most irregular. There is a disaster. All we want is some comfort for our people in Anlo and a long-standing solution to the problem,” he lamented.

Earlier in Parliament, a photo used by the Majority Caucus in Parliament on the issue of tidal waves, which has devasted communities in the Volta Region, nearly started a fight between the two sides at a press conference.

Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Afenyo-Markin showed a photo of scenes from the disaster caused by the tidal waves to the press. But former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson Dafiamekpor started heckling him.

According to them, Mr. Afenyo-Markin was misinforming the media with the picture.

The clash occurred towards the end of the presser when the Bole Bamboi MP, Yusif Sulemana came to snatch the image from Mr Afenyo-Markin, and handed it over to Mr Dafeamekpor.

Nhyeaso MP, Stephen Amoah, then followed up to retrieve the image from Mr Dafeamekpor. This led to the clash.

Mr Afenyo-Markin was then seen asking Mr Dafeamekpor to hand over the image to him.

The latter obliged and Mr Afenyo-Markin left.