Seven pupils of the St Charles Liwanga Junior High School in the Saboba District of the Northern Region have drowned after one of the two canoes they were using capsized in the Oti River.

Three are still missing while a search party continues to search for the missing pupils.

The pupils, numbering 31, were returning from the headteacher’s farm when the disaster occurred.

The pupils had gone with the headteacher to harvest his rice at Butuin, a community in the area.

Some residents at the river bank

Confirming the accident to Joynews, Saboba District Police Commander, ASP Shine Zokoiku, said a search party was able to rescue 21 survivors and recovered the seven bodies.

He said unconfirmed reports indicate that the boat was overloaded leading to the disaster.

ASP Zokoi said police have begun investigations into the accident.

He said the bodies are currently at the Saboba District Police Station waiting to be moved to the Yendi hospital for preservation.

Meanwhile, brother of the headteacher, David Takah, told Joynews the family does not know were he is currently.

He said efforts to reach him have failed.