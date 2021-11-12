On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Dr Emmanuel Ampem-Darko, 2nd Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Suhum, who is lacing his boots to step into the race for the 1st Vice Chairmanship position in the coming constituency elections, has donated 500 mathematical sets to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Suhum Municipality.

Dr Ampem -Darko ceased the opportunity to encourage the candidates and charged them to be confident during the examinations and apply everything they have been taught by their facilitators over the years which is definitely the surest way of passing examinations.

He said the flagship Free Senior High School policy,

which has been implemented by the ruling NPP government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and His Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been enjoyed by their seniors in the past years.

He prayed for the candidates: ” I’m praying that the good Lord gives them the spirit of remembrance in accounting for what they have learnt in the past years.”

The exercise was embraced by headteachers and the BECE candidates who thanked Dr Ampem-Darko and his team for their philanthropic gesture and asked for God’s blessings in all their endeavours.





