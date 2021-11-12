Sensational Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena, has made a claim that everyone loves sex and that is why he sings about it.

The highlife crooner made the assertion in an interview with Andy Dosty on Joy Entertainment’s Daybreak Hitz on Thursday, November 11.

Notable among his impressive repertoire include controversial songs ‘Adult Music’ featuring Samini and ‘Tokro’, both of which he received backlashes for upon release.

Critics argued that the songs are completely sexually suggestive. However, Kwabena Kwabena seems to turn a deaf ear to such criticisms as he readies himself for the release of his upcoming album ‘Fa Me Saa’, which is a sequel to Adult Music.

Defending his stance on his content creation, he stated “sex sells, and everybody loves sex. Period!”

Prior to the assertion, he had described himself saying “I am a poet, an artiste, and I describe scenarios and talk about scenarios and be able to be creative”

On Friday, November 12, Kwabena Kwabena released ‘Konkonsa’ ft Shatta Wale, a single off the much anticipated ‘Fa Me Saa’ album, which he describes as a work of art that will sensitise listeners and fans about the spirit of contentment.

Look forward to a good collaboration between Highlife and Dancehall, and hopefully this won’t be about sex, but will definitely sell.