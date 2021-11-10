The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested 26 persons suspected to be internet fraudsters at Kasoa Iron City in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The suspects, mainly foreigners including two females, were arrested at their hideouts in an intelligence-based operation.

The police retrieved 31 laptops, 26 assorted mobile phones, three machetes, and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis and toffees.

In an interview with Adom News, the Commander, DCOP Okyere Boapeah, said the suspects have been screened for onward prosecution.

DCOP Boapiah also admonished Ghanaian landlords who rent out their apartments to foreigners, particularly Nigerians to conduct proper background checks on them, including finding out about their eligibility status from the immigration service.

He bemoaned majority of crimes committed at Kasoa and its environs are caused by Nigerians.