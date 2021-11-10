A dying mum is to have her ‘last Christmas’ with her family this weekend.

Becky Aspinall was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease 13 years ago when while pregnant with her son Alfie.

The condition stops parts of the brain from working properly over time, and Becky has deteriorated over the years and is now receiving palliative care.

Because she didn’t know how long Becky had to live, her mum Lisa wanted to bring Christmas forward to celebrate one last festive season together, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Lisa booked a trip away to Centre Parcs for Winter Wonderland, but her daughter became too ill and now Lisa wants to bring Wonderland to her – with the help from the local community.

Becky Aspinall with son Alfie, mum Lisa Kelly and stepdad Sean Kelly

The family is looking for old Christmas lights and decorations this week, so by Saturday they can transform their front garden for Becky and Alfie.

Kirsty Smith, Becky’s best friend, said: “Since she was diagnosed, she’s just deteriorated over the years.

“She was in a care home for eight years and because of Covid we had to visit her through the window which was hard, but planning permission was granted and her mum got an extension built so she came home on Christmas Eve.

“She can’t walk or talk and recently she lost her ability to swallow. She made the advanced decision she didn’t want a Peg Feeding tube which means she’s now at end of life.

“Her mum Lisa booked Winter Wonderland but she’s too sick. Even if she makes it that long, she’s likely to be unconscious by that point. Obviously, you can’t put time on it.

“So her mum decided to bring Christmas to her front garden. We would like it done by this Saturday because we don’t know how long she will remain conscious.

“The palliative care team wants to up her medication so she will become less and less alert so it is pretty urgent.”

Becky Aspinall and her son Alfie

Becky’s family is not asking for cash donations but instead has set up an Amazon Wish List.

Kirsty is hoping to have donations within the next 24-hours to allow preparations to begin because of Becky’s health deterioration.

She added: “We want to wheel Becky out there with Alfie so they can enjoy a Christmas together.

“Last Christmas she came home but they couldn’t get her into a routine so it was hard for them, that’s why this year they wanted to go away but unfortunately, Becky became too unwell.

“This is her mum’s wishes so they can spend a Christmas together as a family because Alfie has never really had a Christmas with his mum.

“We were so happy when we got her home, we knew she was in the later stages of Huntington’s disease, and over the last year she’s gotten worse.

“I’ve known Becky since school and I’m a nurse now, it’s sad to think we live completely different lives and she hasn’t had the same type of life.

“We are really grateful to everyone over the years. We’ve had various charity events and Becky has done lots of things thanks to people in the community helping.

“This is one final push for help.”