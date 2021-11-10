The High Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Warrant Officer II (WO11) Esther Saan, the only female among the 10 accused persons standing trial for an alleged coup.

This was after WO II Esther Saan, the sixth accused person was absent in court when the case was called.

Esther Saan together with Dr Frederick Mac-Palm and six others are standing trial for High treason following their arrest on an alleged coup, while ACP Benjamin Agordzo and Col. Kojo Gamali are facing the charge of Abetment.

In court on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, it was the case of her lawyer that, she is unwell and on admission in an unknown hospital.

But the three-member panel of the High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe said her absence was without justification.

To this end, the court issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

On Tuesday, the continuation of further cross-examination of the third prosecution witness Staff Sergeant Awarf Sule was forced into an adjournment after Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, the third of the 10 accused persons standing trial for high treason was said to be unwell.

READ ON:

Defence lawyers were expected to subject Staff Sergeant Awarf Kojo Sule, of the Defence Intelligence Department of the Ghana Armed Forces to further cross-examination.

Staff Sergeant Sule, the third prosecution witness in the case in which ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, and eight others are standing trial, had earlier told the court how he attended meetings and recorded the audio and video recordings after feigning interest in the alleged coup.

His recordings have become the basis for which the 10 accused persons are facing charges.

The 10 accused persons are ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, and Warrant Officer (II) Esther Saan Dekuwine

They have all pleaded not guilty to respective charges ranging from Conspiracy to commit crime to wit; high treason, and Abetment.