The Ghana Police Service has called on the Creative Arts Industry players to help shape policing.

Describing them as ‘a tool for social change’ the Director-General of Police Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Kwesi Ofori, stated that entertainers can help the security agency to protect the country.

“You are a tool for social change, movers and shakers of our society, help advance the Service to another level for a better Ghana,” he said on Wednesday when the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare met the industry players to deliberate on public safety.

ACP Ofori said the IGP recognises creative artistes as key stakeholders who could help shape policing in Ghana, hence the need for their security concerns to be known.

He stated that their concerns would help shape the socio-economic development, policing direction and public safety.

The Director-General of Police Public Affairs, therefore, urged them to freely air their views to see how best to put better security in place.

Issues bothering on patent or copyright were also addressed during the session.

The meeting brought together members of the Police Management Board, senior Police officers, actors, musicians: gospel and secular, leaders of MUSIGA, National Film Authority, Actors’ Guild, among others.

Both old and new artistes such as Tagoe Sisters, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Fred Amugi, Van Vicker, Kofi Adu, alias Agya Koo, Prince Yawson, alias, Waakye and Kidi among others attended the meeting.