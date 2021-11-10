Residents at Kasoa Waluntu in the Central Region have been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the murder of a baby.

The lifeless body of the toddler, who is yet-to-be-identified, was discovered near the Central Mosque in the Municipality on Tuesday evening.

However, there was nobody in sight though the residents suspect the baby’s mother might have committed the heinous crime.

Speaking to Adom News, Nana Akwasi Agyemang, whose house the baby was dumped behind said he came out to urinate at about 4:00 pm and discovered the body in a box.

Mr Agyemang added that upon sighting it, he raised an alarm for his neighbours to witness what had happened too.

The baby.

Meanwhile, the Kasoa Police and personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have visited the scene.

The police have commenced investigations with NADMO to bury the baby.