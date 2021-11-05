An 11-month-old baby has been found dead in a well after reportedly leaving his sleeping mother’s side at Yeji in the Bono East Region.

Information gathered by Adom News correspondent, Daniel Tachie, suggests the incident occurred at about 1:00 am on Friday.

This was after the mother, identified as Hannah, suddenly woke up from her sleep over claims that a thief had entered a room she laid with other relatives.

Hannah is said to have stepped on her grandmother in her bid to chase the suspected robber, an act that woke her other relatives.

However, upon a search in the room, everything was intact except Hannah’s 11-month-old baby.

All attempts by the family members to find the baby at the wee hour proved futile likewise the thief despite following the direction Hannah claimed he went.

A search was further mounted outside the house though they could not fathom where the baby, who was just starting to walk, could be at that time.

They were shocked to the core when they found the lifeless body of the baby floating in a well nearby at about 2:00 am.

Meanwhile, residents say they suspect foul play.

The body has been deposited at the Mathias Hospital Mortuary while the mother has been arrested by the police to assist with investigations.