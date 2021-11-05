President Nana Akufo-Addo has invited investors from Japan to take advantage of the various opportunities that exist in the country and invest in the manufacturing sector.

This will enable Ghana to realise its full potential as the regional manufacturing hub of Africa.



President Akufo-Addo made this known when he opened the Accra Office of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

The President welcomed JETRO’s decision to open its African office in Accra, adding it’s an indication that Ghana is the best destination for business.



He said industrialisation is a matter of utmost priority of the government, especially addressing challenges of job creation.



Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, noted despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, programmes aimed at attracting trade and investors have been put in place by the government.

He urged the JETRO Accra office to promote made-in Ghana goods in Japan as well as make Ghana the preferred investment destination among Japanese investors.



JETRO is a government-related organisation that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world.

Since 2003, JETRO has supported more than 15,000 business investment projects and helped over 1,500 companies successfully invest in Japan.

The Accra office is part of the fallout of the discussion between the then Prime Minister and President Akufo-Addo on trade and investment in 2018.

The Accra JETRO office will focus on three pillars of Trade and Investment Promotion, Exhibitions, and Business Delegation Missions in Ghana and in Japan.

It will also focus on Research, Policy Proposal, and Advocacy in order to strengthen business exchanges between the two countries and contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.

A Memorandum of Corporation agreement was signed between the Ministry of Trade and Industry for Ghana and JETRO, to enhance Economic Relations, Trade, and Investment between Ghana and Japan.