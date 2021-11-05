The Adentan Member of Parliament (MP), Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, has questioned the ruling New Patriotic Party government over the ‘slogan’ year of roads.

He accused the government of singing the year of roads for the past two years, yet, it is not the reality.

He presented pictorial evidence on the Floor of Parliament today to back the bad nature of roads in his constituency and the fact that children trek in gutter water to and from school.

He called on the government to fix the roads at ARS and a huge gutter at Nii-Ashley and Ogbojo.

He was not excited about the answer the Minister of Roads gave on the state of those projects and asked where the supposed roads were.

He, therefore, called on the government to pay the contractors to do the work and not threaten to terminate their contracts.

The MP for Ashaiman, Henry Ernest Norgbey, also lamented about the bad roads at Ashaiman and called for immediate attention.

