It is another joyous moment for the Ogulu family to take pride in as Burna Boy’s sister has scored a feat that has left many impressed.

Nissi has been unveiled as one of the team members who designed the latest 2022 Range Rover luxury ride.

Nissi made the revelation in a tweet after the company unveiled the yet-to-be-launched car.

“NEW RANGE ROVER It has been a pleasure being part of the team to bring this beautiful car to life over the last three years and i’m happy to see it finally unveiled to the world,” she posted.

Grammy award-winner Burna Boy could not hide his excitement and took to social media to hail his sister.

Nissi Ogulu is also a well-travelled musician and a Manchester United fanatic.