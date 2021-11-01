Moesha, a popular person on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, has been off for the past four months due to a battle with depression.

But Moesha seems to have come out of the troubles and is back on social media.

In her latest activity, Moesha Boduong has commented under a post by blogger GHKwaku on Instagram.

GHKwaku had posed a question to his followers on who their favourite celebrities were in Ghana.

Answering the question, Moesha, who is known to be close to Afia Schwar, Efya, Tracey Boakye, and other stars, did not mention any but that of God.