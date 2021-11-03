“I started class six at Morning Star school which is believed to be for the rich and had only one uniform and though I was growing tall with the uniform below my knees, it was all I had.



“I couldn’t even bend to sweep when my classmates were around since I will be virtually naked. So, when it is my time to sweep, I go as early as possible to do so before everyone comes.”



This is the story of award-winning gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, as she takes the world down memory lane with a story of her humble beginnings and family background.



Born to a family of nine children, she was the third girl to Mr and Mrs Boasiako who had to appreciate whatever they were given as life was not all that rosy.



Despite the meager salary from his father’s pastoral job, one thing Diana said was paramount was the education of his children, hence, took advantage of every opportunity to put them in school.



“My dad was very committed and found ways and means for me to stay with someone whose kids were in Morning Star so I could also attend the school and that was how I found myself there and sat in a pickup bucket every day to go to school,” she recounted.



Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s M’ashyse3 with Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, the 2021 VGMA artiste of the year disclosed she moved to stay with her grandmother aged two.



“My father was transferred to the Volta Region while we were growing up and because he didn’t know much about the place and our education was a priority, we remained in Accra with some of my siblings staying with other relatives,” she narrated.



Withstanding all odds, she admitted she had a very interesting childhood as her grandmother (Maame Adwoa) was also at her beck and call since she was named after her.



“My granny impacted so much into my life and so I was very pained when she died while I was still growing up because she would have been one of the happiest persons with how far God has brought me now,” she eulogised.

Fast forward, she completed Morning Star and continued at Ghana National School then to the nursing college at Komfo Anokye in Kumasi.

“After graduation, I practiced at Korle-Bu before moving to the United Kingdom where I am currently based to continue with my career,” she added.



Narrating how she combines her nursing and music careers, she stated she has a flexible schedule which allows her to work at both sides simultaneously when need be.