Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has decided to return to her nursing career as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Hamilton, prior to her music career, was a professional nurse in the United Kingdom where she is currently based.

To prove to fans and followers she has not completely abandoned her first love, she took to Instagram to share an adorable photo.

The musician was spotted in her nursing outfit administering a covid-19 vaccine.

ALSO READ:

She wore her gloves, nose mask and an apron as she sits close to a female recipient of the jab.

Diana Hamilton administering covid-19 vaccine

She captioned: Good morning family. I hope you’re keeping well. So…. this week, it’s microphone down and my ‘nurse’ hat on getting some COVID-19 vaccinations into arms.

Please keep safe and adhere to all COVID protocols. The Lord will see us through

#StaySafe.

Her photo has come as a surprise to many fans and followers who did not know about her double career.

The stunned fans have since expressed massive love for the Mo ne yo hitmaker.