About 300 victims of the Bagre Dam Spillage disaster at Bazua in the Upper East Region have received relief items from the government.

In February this year, JoyNews reported the plight of the victims, mostly farmers, who expressed their dissatisfaction with government’s failure to support them months after the incident.

The story detailed how the farmers had lost their farm produce within weeks of harvest.

It also looked at how their investments, valued in thousands of cedis, got washed away leaving some of the farmers with little or nothing on them.

Nearly a month after the JoyNews report, the government has released some relief items to support the farmers.

Some 300 bags of rice, 400 bags of maize, 50 boxes of cooking oil, nine bags of beans and clothes, among others have been distributed to the farmers.

Beneficiary farmers thanked the government for the support.

District Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation of the Binduri District, Azimbe Daniel, led a delegation to distribute the relief items to affected farmers.

He called on the government to continue to assist farmers as they may not be able to buy farm inputs and equipment for this year’s farming season.

“Government and Non-Governmental Organisations should come to the aid of the farmers to enable them farm this season,” he appealed.

Over 1,000 farmers were affected in the September and October 2020 disaster.

He expressed hope that his outfit will get more support to help all the farmers to reduce their burden.