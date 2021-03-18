Residents of Gomoa Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District of Central Region have been thrown into a state of shock after they discovered the body of a 10-month-old baby buried at the seashore.

The baby was wrapped with a white cloth inside a black polythene bag

In an interview with Adom News, some witnesses said they suspect that the act was a direction given to ‘sakawa’ guys by their ritualists.

They suspected ‘sakawa’ because the head of the baby was buried in the soil with the legs upwards.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed by the Gomoa Nyanyano District Police Command to the Winniba Trauma Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police in the area have since commenced investigations to arrest the perpetrators.