It was a heartbreaking moment as teenagers, who drowned at the Apam beach in the Central Region, were laid to rest.

The children drowned on Sunday, March 8, 2021, after they trooped to the beach in their numbers through an illegal route to swim despite the ban amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The body of 13 teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, including two females, were retrieved along the coast of Gomoa Abrekum, Gomoa Mankoadze and Apam.

However, in a burial service held at the St. Luke Catholic Hospital at Apam, 10 coffins were paraded.

According to reports, this was because some of the bodies had started to decompose.

Another body was also yet to be identified by any family.

Burial of teenagers who drowned at Apam

Amid wailing, the bereaved families trooped to the hospital mortuary in their numbers for the service with no filing past of the bodies.

The corpses were already in coffins with cloth wrapped around them and also attached was a photograph of each victim.

The burial service, which was restricted to only family members, was also in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, mother of one of the teenagers, identified as Kofi Abrokwah, a Junior High School 3 pupil, described the moment as difficult for her.

The mother, who could not hold her tears, narrated she had lost a treasure.

Watch the video attached above: