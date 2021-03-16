A man was run over and crushed to death while he was sleeping under the very same truck, the police have confirmed.



The incident occurred on Monday morning when he and his driver had made a stop on the Tanoso road in the Ahafo Region.



The suspect driver, who is yet to be identified, started moving the truck and run over the sleeping colleague, critically injuring him in the process.



The victim was later declared dead at the scene. His body has since been deposited at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital morgue for identification and autopsy.



Police say they are searching for the suspect driver who fled the scene after committing the act.





