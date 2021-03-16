Alan John Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry, on Thursday, 11th March 2021, visited Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, to commiserate with him on the passing of his mother, Madam Gloria Aba Addison.

The Minister of Trade was accompanied by Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Steve Kyerematen, an elder brother of the Minister, S.K. Nuamah, former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso constituency, Barima Sarpong, a former parliamentary aspirant of Afigya Sekyere East, Ofori Kraku, Former MP for Bosomefreho and other senior NPP members.

READ ALSO:

The late mother of the veteran journalist passed away on the 6th of March 2021 at the Tema Maritime Hospital after a short illness.

Madam Addison was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.