The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, commiserated with veteran journalist, Kweku Baako and his family, following the demise of their mother.

The mother, Madam Gloria Aba Addison, passed on on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Ghana Maritime Hospital after battling a short illness.

Dr Bawumia said though Madam Addison was advanced in age, her death was a sad one, adding that the vacuum her absence will create can never be filled by anyone.

Mr Baako with Dr Bawumia

He expressed his condolences and that of President Nana Akufo-Addo amid assurance that the thought and prayers of the nation were with the family in these difficult times.

Dr Bawumia was in the company of a delegation from the Presidency.