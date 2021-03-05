The host of Adom Ahengua and the Accra Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah, has been involved in a near fatal accident.

The popular bishop was on his way to do his usual early dawn family devotion programme when the accident occurred but Adomonline.com can report that Bishop Owusu-Ansah is safe and doing well.

Bishop who is, himself, a road safety campaigner told Adomonline.com that a heap of sand left on the unlit road was the primary cause of the accident.

The Bishop’s car summersaulted multiple times before landing in a nearby filling station with sympathisers spending several minutes before finally bringing him out of the mangled vehicle.

According to Bishop Owusu Ansah who has since been examined and discharged from the Legon University Hospital, it took God’s intervention through some metal barricades at the filling station to prevent his car from going up in flames.