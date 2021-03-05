Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region, Kwame Agbodza, has disclosed that he almost died from contracting Covid-19.

According to the legislator, he tested positive for the virus a week after the January 7 inauguration of 8th Parliament.

He disclosed that in his case, he battled with the virus for about a month with his condition deteriorating even more due to post-Covid-19 complications.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the commissioning of a health facility at Wumenu, he said he did not experience a rise in temperature and did not also cough.

The MP said he only felt unwell for a few days after the inauguration.

He added that his health kept deteriorating though he had taken some medications, hence his decision to act on a friend’s advice to take the Covid-19 test.

“We did it and I tested positive. I decided to go and sleep and report to the hospital the following day but about at 6:00 pm, I realised my breath was getting short, so they took me straight to the Ghana Infection Centre,” he narrated.

Mr Agbodza explained that he had to be placed on oxygen, amid other medications and the health workers did everything possible to stabilise him.

He was eventually discharged when he tested negative after being admitted for a period of time.

Unfortunately for him, he suffered a post-Covid-19 complication.

“I tested negative so I was discharged, I went home late afternoon. In the night, I felt like urinating but couldn’t stand on my legs. Apparently, I had a post-Covid complication which made my legs numb [and] I couldn’t move them,” he explained.

Mr Agbodza said he was paralysed and could not do anything on his own for about two weeks. He had to be supported by his relatives to do virtually everything.

“It took hard work and very diligent healthcare practitioners to be able to help me with medication and psychotherapy. I only started walking two weeks ago,” he said.

Mr Agbodza, therefore, seized the opportunity to advise his constituents and the citizenry to strictly observe the safety protocols and get vaccinated to safeguard their lives.