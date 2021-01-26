Sitting in Parliament will take place in the tent within the precinct of parliament where President Nana Akufo-Addo’s swearing in ceremony took place.

This is a temporal measure put in place by the leadership of parliament to curtail any possible threat from covid-19.

In his announcement before the House adjourned last week Friday, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, disclosed that sitting will be virtual and as such only one-third of members are expected to be present in the Chamber while others transact from their offices.

The Speaker of Parliament also urged Members of Parliament (MP) to undergo their medical screening and Coronavirus testing by the close of day Tuesday.

The House is also expected to debate a motion moved on Wednesday, 20th January 2021 by MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, that seeks to call on the president to take urgent steps to absorb the fees of students of public tertiary education institutions for the 2020/2021 academic year and to extend support to accredited private universities as part of the national COVID-19 alleviation measures being implemented by the Government of Ghana.