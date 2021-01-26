A former Coordinator of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), a student wing of the governing New Patriotic Party, has expressed optimism over the list of appointees announced by the President last week.

‘General’ Isaac Acheampong said the calibre of nominees assembled by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve in his new government shows he is ready to cement his legacy.

“Under His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana has been repositioned as a global power in the areas of education, energy and international relations and I know we will see more achievements in the President’s second term,” he noted.

The President has announced the appointees who will be serving as ministers in his new government. The list has been a shock to a section of the public.

While he has maintained some of his former appointees, there were personalities such as former Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo and former Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea who did not make it to the list.

In the list released to the media, former Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh has been assigned to the Energy Ministry, while his former deputy, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum will now head the Education Ministry.

Although some critics have expressed their disappointment in the list of appointees, Mr Acheampong, who is the longest-serving Coordinator of TESCON, was optimistic President Akufo-Addo will continue with his quest to drive development across the country.

“President Akufo-Addo has shown all of us, especially his critics who thought he had no plans to bring progress and development to our country, that he is about business and this was seen in many of the government’s flagship programmes such as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, and the one-district, one-factory,” he said during an interview on the list of nominees on Monday.

Mr Acheampong urged Ghanaians to continue to keep faith with the President as he carries out developmental programmes across the country in his second term.

“He [President Akufo-Addo] has proven that he is trustworthy and this is what we all need to find in our leaders – people who can be trusted,” he said.