Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin says there are many things being said about former President Jerry John Rawlings which are completely false.

The unfair impressions, according to him, were targeted at tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of the late statesman.

“The picture that people have been painting about him [Rawlings] is entirely not correct. He has a listening ear, he respects seniority and authority and he has an unending passion for intellectualism.

“He respects the elites a lot. For the eight years that I worked closely with him, I studied him, and it is very easy to understand Jerry John Rawlings,” he said.

Alban Kingsford Bagbin further stated that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings was more respected by foreigners than his countrymen.

He made this revelation at a public lecture on the legacies of the Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in Accra on Monday, January 25.

The lecture was graced by a number of party officials including, former President John Mahama, Chairman Ofosu Ampofo, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Taking his turn, former president John Mahama also made a clarion call to its rank and file of the party to champion the principles, ideals, and successes of Mr Rawlings in order to preserve his status in the country’s political history.

He urged intellectuals and close associates of Mr Rawlings to uphold his principles and also document his history to prevent distortions.

He said, “I dare say that with J.J.’s passing the revisionists of our history will commence their work again to try and denigrate the history of his life and work.

“That is what I say unless those of us who knew him and worked with him document his life and works for posterity, then historians of the hunter will write it for us.”

He further indicated that the passing of the NDC founder presents a real test of boding among members of the party because “now more than ever is when we should close our ranks to ensure the survival of our party and tradition.”

Jerry John Rawlings died after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on November 12.

In line with the activities planned, Mr Rawlings will be laid in state for 2 days; Monday, January 25, and Tuesday, January 26, at the Accra International Conference Centre for various interest groups and members of the public to have an opportunity to pay their last respect