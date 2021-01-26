The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported that five more persons have died from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In less than 24 hours, the death toll has shot up from 367 to 372.

The active cases recorded in the country as of January 25, have increased by 327, leading to a total of 3,613 active cases.

According to the Service, the virus has registered its presence in all 16 regions of the country.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions make up the biggest hotspots in the country according to the Caretaker Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

In view of this, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the government to impose a ban on social gatherings such as church services, funerals, parties among others to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Also, other groups such as the Africa Education Watch is urging that the Greater Accra Region be put on lockdown after recording over 34,255 cases as at January 19.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah during a press briefing on Monday, said if the country continues to record increasing Covid-19 cases, a lockdown would be inevitable.

“Yes, there is a possibility of some more restrictions being introduced. If these numbers keep going, then we are heading for some more restrictions and if it means reviewing some of the legal instruments, yes that is where we will be heading,” he stated.

He, however, urged all persons to comply with the laid out Covid-19 safety protocols.