A1, an indigenous Ghanaian bread-making company, has expanded its operations to the United States of America (USA).

The CEO with Ghana’s Ambassador to USA

The expansion to the US market is particularly unique because it is grounded on a special partnership arrangement with a major American bread company to ensure scale and penetration of the US market at a faster rate.

This initiative is part of Select USA, an American government programme designed to help foreign products penetrate the US market.

Last year, H.E. Dr Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah toured the $3 million production site as well as retailers currently testing the A1 cake bread market in the tri-state area.

“As an Embassy, we are particularly proud of this emerging Ghanaian story and Godfried Obeng Boateng, the young Chief Executive Officer leading this initiative.

“We encourage Ghanaian investors and all investors alike to support this great initiative,” he said.