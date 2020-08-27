Reverend Owusu Ansah, Accra Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, has donated an ambulance to the Ghana Prisons Service.

Speaking to Adom FM after the donation, he said the donation was inspired by his observation of inadequate ambulances at the various prisons in the country. The man of God, who doubles as a broadcaster and show host of Adom Ahengwa on Adom FM, noted that more of such donations would be made to prisons in the coming years.



He expressed gratitude to management of the Multimedia Group Limited, Finance Ministry and well-meaning Ghanaians who helped in the acquisition and donation of the ambulance to the Ghana Prisons Service.

“I want to thank all those that supported in the purchase of the ambulance with their contributions and government, particularly the Finance Ministry and also the Multimedia Group Limited,” he said.

According to him, the ambulance cost between 13,000 and 15,000 euros.

